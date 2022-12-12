Do you recognize this truck? Authorities say the driver caused a hit-and-run in Pasco County

Troopers say the truck has front, right bumper damage, and the driver appears to be an elderly white man.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help finding a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously hurt.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Vanguard Street in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers say a man was driving a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado northbound on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard while a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving southbound.

At the Vanguard Street intersection, the truck reportedly turned left under a flashing yellow arrow and crashed into the motorcyclist, who was left with serious injuries.

According to FHP, the pickup truck driver left the scene of the crash and stopped at a nearby gas station when he was captured on security cameras.

