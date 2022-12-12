Do you recognize this truck? Authorities say the driver caused a hit-and-run in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help finding a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously hurt.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Vanguard Street in Wesley Chapel.
Troopers say a man was driving a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado northbound on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard while a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving southbound.
At the Vanguard Street intersection, the truck reportedly turned left under a flashing yellow arrow and crashed into the motorcyclist, who was left with serious injuries.
According to FHP, the pickup truck driver left the scene of the crash and stopped at a nearby gas station when he was captured on security cameras.
Troopers say the truck has front right bumper damage, and the driver appears to be an elderly white man.
Anyone who spots the car or has information on the suspected driver is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS.