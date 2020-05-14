Get some veggies at these Pasco County farm-fresh pop-ups

Every box will have some combination of cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, radishes, collards, peppers, squash, and eggplant.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Schools wants to make sure everyone has food on the table during these uncertain times.

That's why on Thursday, May 14, the school district will be handing out 10-pound variety boxes of fresh vegetables at three drive-thru locations as part of its Farm Fresh Pop-Up events.

The school district is partnering with local farmers to help make sure the community is getting enough to eat during the coronavirus pandemic. During this pop-up event, the vegetables are being provided by Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and L&M.

Here are the locations:

• Anclote High School at 1540 Sweetbriar Drive in Holiday

• Cypress Creek High School at 8701 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

• Centennial Middle School at 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City

Boxes will start being handed out between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will continue to be distributed until there are none left.

In April, thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can’t sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus.

