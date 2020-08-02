DADE CITY, Fla. — Three people, including children, are in critical condition following a house fire in Pasco County.

Firefighters pulled the two children and one adult from a home late Friday on Darby Road in the San Antonio community, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. They were told, upon arrival to the burning home, people inside might have been trapped.

The children were airlifted to the hospital. EMS transported the adult as a trauma alert to the hospital.

It's not yet known how the fire started.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter