Fire damages at least 3 homes in Hudson

Firefighters said nobody was hurt.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple homes and cars were damaged in a Monday morning fire in the Driftwood Isles area of Hudson, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said there were three homes involved. Fire crews said it was a three-alarm fire.

There was nobody hurt in the fire, according to fire rescue crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

