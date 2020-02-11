x
Pasco County

Fire damages at least 3 homes in Hudson

Firefighters said nobody was hurt.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple homes and cars were damaged in a Monday morning fire in the Driftwood Isles area of Hudson, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. 

Firefighters said there were three homes involved. Fire crews said it was a three-alarm fire. 

There was nobody hurt in the fire, according to fire rescue crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

