Fire damages at least 3 homes in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple homes and cars were damaged in a Monday morning fire in the Driftwood Isles area of Hudson, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said there were three homes involved. Fire crews said it was a three-alarm fire.
There was nobody hurt in the fire, according to fire rescue crews.
3-alarm fire in Hudson
1 / 6
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- Eta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- International Space Station marks 20 years of humans living in space
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,865 new cases
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter