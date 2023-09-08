People living at Pasco County inn still cleaning up after Hurricane Idalia

The owner of the Hudson Dockside Inn said every unit was damaged in the floodwaters.

HUDSON, Fla. — Communities in Pasco County are still cleaning up after Hurricane Idalia.

Many people living in Hudson experienced flooding. The owner of the Hudson Dockside Inn said the place he calls home was hit hard by Idalia when nearly two feet of water rushed inside.

"We’re in the recovery mode meaning, we’re gutting every unit and starting all over," Kirk Campbell said.

Right now, he is clearing out every unit due to water damage.

"Most of the furniture got destroyed. We have to remove walls at least two to three feet up to get the wetness out," Campbell added.

While insurance is helping to pay for some of the damage, Campbell explained he will pay a good portion out of pocket.

"Unfortunately, our flood insurance don’t include contents so all of the content is going to be my responsibility," Campbell said.

He estimates that’s going to be around $40,000 out of his own pocket for new furniture.

"It’s going to be a long haul, but our goal is to be ready for snowbirds by the end of the year," Campbell stated.

For the next few months, his days are on repeat.

"What can you do, you have to move on and look at the positive," Campbell stated.