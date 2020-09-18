Fire rescue: Head-on crash injures two, closes northbound I-75 near Hernando County line

Lanes will remain closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 just south of the Hernando County Line is shut down after a head-on collision, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Crews are on scene working the crash that injured two and required "extended extrication."

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, the status of the second individual was not immediately available.

Lanes will remain closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

#ALERT: NB I-75 just south of the Hernando County Line remains closed after this serious head on crash. Two injuries reported with an extended extrication. One patient listed as a trauma alert. Crews are working to clear the roadway. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/N6lWEC6jHh — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) September 18, 2020

What other people are reading right now: