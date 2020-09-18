Fire rescue: Head-on crash injures two, closes northbound I-75 near Hernando County line

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 just south of the Hernando County Line is shut down after a head-on collision, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Crews are on scene working the crash that injured two and required "extended extrication."
One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, the status of the second individual was not immediately available.
Lanes will remain closed as crews work to clear the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
