Pasco County

Fire rescue: Head-on crash injures two, closes northbound I-75 near Hernando County line

Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 75 just south of the Hernando County Line is shut down after a head-on collision, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Crews are on scene working the crash that injured two and required "extended extrication."

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, the status of the second individual was not immediately available. 

Lanes will remain closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

