FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52.

The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the car while changing lanes at a high speed. The car then began to rotate across the roadway and hit the rear of another car that had stopped along the outside paved shoulder.

After the collision, the first car rotated back to the travel lanes and caught fire as it stopped.

The second car was propelled to the west grass shoulder and overturned before stopping.

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old passenger, both males, in the first car were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. The 19-year-old male driver and 20-year-old female passenger reportedly had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The 31-year-old driver of the second car that overturned suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.