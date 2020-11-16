WATCH: K-9 Shep nabs suspected carjacker in Pasco County

Newly-released video shows the popular K-9 putting a stop to a pursuit.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One of the Tampa Bay area's most famous faces nabbed a suspected carjacker Friday, and the video was just released.

K-9 Shep, who rose to fame on A&E's "Live PD," has helped catch yet another wanted person in a newly-released clip that's now getting attention on Facebook.

On Monday, the Pasco Sheriff's Office published body camera footage from Shep's handler, Deputy Carmack. Recorded Friday, it shows Shep chasing and stopping a man wanted in connection with a carjacking in the area of County Line Road in northern Pasco County.

Deputies say the driver hit stop sticks and then tried to run away. Multiple units had been pursuing the man, but K-9 Shep was ultimately the one to end the chase.

The sheriff's office said it wanted to share the video to highlight the "good work" of the men, women and K-9s who make up the law enforcement agency.

