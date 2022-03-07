Pasco Sheriff's K-9s receive water training for sniffing out human remains

The workshop focused on strategy and skill development between the K-9s and their handlers.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Back in February, Pasco County Sheriff's Office K-9s and their handlers underwent training to help the four-legged officers detect human remains underwater.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office's Florida Forensic Institute for Reach, Security and Tactics hosted the three-day event.

"The workshop focused on strategy and skill development for K-9s and handlers working near and in the water while conducting search and recovery efforts," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said their human remains detection K-9s are a key part of an investigation when searching for someone who possibly died in or near a body of water. Using the K-9s helps narrow the search for divers when wind and water currents cause a body to move.

During a search, K-9 Diesel and K-9 Phi, would detect a scent and then signal to their handler what they've found. Their alert signals include a bark, laying down, sitting, or even a paw tap, the sheriff's office said.