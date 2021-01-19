Smoke seen from Pasco County brush fire

The fire is contained.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — People who live in Land O' Lakes can expect to see and smell smoke for the next several hours as crews work to put out a brush fire.

The fire is about 3-5 acres in size and is located in the area of Sunterra Drive and U.S. 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The agency and the Florida Forest Service have responded to the fire.

#BRUSH FIRE: | LAND O LAKES | SUNTERRA DR @ US-41 | Firefighters are on the scene of an approximate 3-5 acre brush fire. The fire is contained and @FFS_Withlacooch is on scene assisting. Residents will see smoke in the area tonight. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/s3K71e6Qcn — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) January 19, 2021

