Pasco County

Smoke seen from Pasco County brush fire

The fire is contained.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — People who live in Land O' Lakes can expect to see and smell smoke for the next several hours as crews work to put out a brush fire.

The fire is about 3-5 acres in size and is located in the area of Sunterra Drive and U.S. 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The agency and the Florida Forest Service have responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

