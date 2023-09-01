Pasco County community rallies for family of 7-year-old daughter killed in crash

Troopers said a 26-year-old man failed to stop for traffic on State Road 54, causing his van to crash into several cars.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Thousands of dollars are being donated in honor of Kinley Edwards.

Described as a shining light, her mother said she looked after her little sister like it was her duty.

But the 7-year-old girl was killed just before the new year after a man failed to stop for traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Kinley was flown to the hospital, while her mother and little sister were also treated for injuries, troopers said.

"You just remember her smile," Pastor Mike Moore, the family's pastor, said. "Just always happy coming in."

Moore of Grace Family Church said the family planned to get donuts when the crash took place.

It happened on Dec. 29 near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Kinley passed away on New Year's Eve, troopers said.

To honor Kinley's legacy, Moore said the family also decided to donate Kinley's organs.

"As tragic as her life ended, she's able to give life to somebody else and give hope to another family," Moore said.

Since Kinley's passing, people helped raised nearly $70,000 through GoFundMe as of Sunday night to help her family.

In a statement, Kinley's mother Johanna wrote:

"From the very day God blessed us with Kinley, she was smiling and she never stopped… no matter the situation Kinley always had a smile on her face, she never knew a stranger and always made friends. She could be a bit shy but would always have a welcoming friendly most beautiful smile for anyone and everyone she ever encountered.

"She was the sweetest most caring big sister and she took that role very seriously - protecting, loving and caring for her baby sister like it was her duty. Just before her passing she was learning to ride her electric scooter she got from Santa like a pro, wearing her daddy out that couldn’t keep up with her on his skateboard, she would laugh and she had the most amazing laugh.