Deputies investigate another 'unsubstantiated' threat at Land O' Lakes middle school

Students were evacuated on the first day of school in August due to a fake bomb threat.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating another false threat at a middle school in Land O' Lakes.

It's the second threat in a month at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes and detectives said on Sunday they are conducting a thorough investigation.

When classes resume Tuesday, there will be additional law enforcement presence at the school out of an abundance of caution.

All parties have been identified and are being interviewed, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

On the first day of classes, a fake bomb threat prompted a brief evacuation at the school, according to deputies.

In this new investigation, law enforcement says evidence indicates the original post was altered without the knowledge of the original poster to make it appear it was a threat. However, the threat is unsubstantiated.

PSO is aware of a social media threat regarding Rushe Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. PSO is conducting a thorough investigation. At this time, all parties have been identified and interviews are ongoing. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zNhmJOx0D3 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 4, 2022

Authorities said updates will be made as they become more available.

The sheriff's office stresses the importance of reporting threats and suspicious activities in a "timely fashion." You can call your local law enforcement to report such activity.