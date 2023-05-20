Have you seen Allan? Pasco County looking for missing 43-year-old man

Allan Hancock was last seen around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday possibly riding a gold spray-painted Honda Cruiser-style motorcycle.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man from Holiday has been missing since Tuesday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Allan Hancock was last seen around 11:50 p.m. possibly riding a gold spray-painted Honda Cruiser-style motorcycle.

Hancock is described to be 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Hancock's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.