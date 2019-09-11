HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a body found in a burned car in Pasco County Nov. 1.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Psilakis, Jr. was arrested at his mother’s house the night a body was found in the burned car.

At the time, Psilakis was charged with theft of a firearm, delinquent in possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and escape. He was booked into the Land O’ Lakes jail.

He was still in the jail for those charges when deputies arrested him for homicide.

Deputies have not released the name of the person that was found dead inside the car.

