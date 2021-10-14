Who is he? Man accused of breaking into home, undoing his pants and walking into child's room

It happened in the middle of the night.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Does anyone recognize this guy?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he was seen on surveillance video overnight Thursday after breaking into a home and walking into a child's room.

As he exited, deputies say he appeared to undo his pants and walk into the room again.

The man, who appears to be no more than 6-feet tall and 170-200 pounds, ran off after the homeowners heard their dog barking, the sheriff's office said.