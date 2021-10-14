Who is he? Man accused of breaking into home, undoing his pants and walking into child's room

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Does anyone recognize this guy?
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he was seen on surveillance video overnight Thursday after breaking into a home and walking into a child's room.
As he exited, deputies say he appeared to undo his pants and walk into the room again.
The man, who appears to be no more than 6-feet tall and 170-200 pounds, ran off after the homeowners heard their dog barking, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the agency's tip line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case No. 21037029.