PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man accused of bringing a weapon into a Home Depot store died after deputies used a stun gun on him.

It happened after 6:10 p.m. Tuesday near the store on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says it received a call about a person with a weapon inside the store. Upon seeing law enforcement, the sheriff's office reports he ran into traffic on U.S. 19 and became combative with deputies.

They used their Taser on the man, who became unresponsive. First aid was given to him, but he died, the sheriff's office says.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter