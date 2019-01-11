TRINITY, Fla. — A little boy was holding a green Halloween candy bucket before getting hit by a car while crossing the road at Starkey and Town Ave in Trinity.

Local business owner Tim Shea ran to help the boy after the crash and is now using his cracked candy bucket to raise money for the family and a new traffic light.

“Thanks for the good wishes. I’m feeling okay guys,” the little boy said during a Facebook video thanking Shea.

“Thousands of kids come here to trick-or-treat, it’s very popular in our area,” Shea said. “I was in the back of the Beauty Lounge of Trinity and I heard a screech and a thump. I ran out of the salon and saw this kid lying there motionless on the pavement, bleeding badly and his mother screaming.”

Shea ran over and immediately started to comfort the boy repeatedly saying, “It will be ok, it will be ok.”

It wasn't long before medical care got there and the boy was taken to the hospital. Hours later, at midnight, Shea said he got a text from the boy’s grandfather who said when he was taking the boy back for surgery. He looked up at him and told him he knew everything would be okay because someone told him that right after getting hit by the car.

The boy’s grandfather came into the salon on Friday to thank Shea in person for his kind and quick-thinking actions.

“This morning when I came in, I saw the boy’s green Halloween bucket was on the side of the street still,” Shea said. “I took it and knew something had to change. I’m now using it to collect money to pay for patrol officers to come on Halloween to protect kids and the rest of the money will go to the family to help cover any costs they may have.”

So far, Shea has gotten hundreds of messages of support and from people wanting to send money and food to the family. He also said County Commissioner Mike Wells is working on paperwork to get a traffic light at the intersection of Starkey and Towns Avenue to help prevent this from happening again. There is already a clearly marked crosswalk at that intersection.

“Hopefully by next Halloween, we will have a traffic light, so this won’t happen to another kid,” Shea said.

Thankfully, the little boy hit by the car is expected to be okay.

