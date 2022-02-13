Pasco Sheriff's Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman

She was last seen before midnight on Jan. 30.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — Have you seen Zayna Powell?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 23-year-old woman who was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. Powell was in the Gardner Drive area of Wesley Chapel before her disappearance.

Powell is described as 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs around 120 pounds with brown eyes and long braided black hair.

— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) February 13, 2022

The sheriff's office said she was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a black hoodie and black boots.