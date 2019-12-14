ELFERS, Fla. — The search is on for a missing girl in Pasco County.
Valeria Brianna Carr, 12, was reported to have left a home on Suwannee Drive around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, deputies say. It's believed she was wearing a colored shirt and red boxers.
The sheriff's office says it's not known if she changed her clothes before leaving the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.
