Search underway for missing teen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies were searching Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Luna Cid was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Jordana Way in Holiday. Cid was wearing a dark shirt and pants. She was carrying a pink purse.

Cid is described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.