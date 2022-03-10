Search underway for missing teen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies were searching Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies say Luna Cid was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Jordana Way in Holiday. Cid was wearing a dark shirt and pants. She was carrying a pink purse.
Cid is described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who might know her location is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Click here to report a tip online.