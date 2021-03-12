Pasco County investigators search landfill for clues in Kathleen Moore's disappearance

The 34-year-old's friends are worried sick after she was reported to be last seen on Nov. 28 after a night out.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is out at a landfill in Spring Hill hoping to find clues in the disappearance of Kathleen Moore.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that investigators are out at the county landfill looking for information related to the case.

"We are continuing to follow up on any and all tips and information we receive regarding Kathleen Moore," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The 34-year-old's friends are worried sick after she was reported to be last seen on Nov. 28 after a night out.

Speaking to 10 Tampa Bay anchor Carolina Leid, as part of her series "The Missing," Moore's friend of 20 years, Nikki, Wallen, said the two spent the day she went missing together grilling before hitting a beach bar.

At around 11:30 p.m., Wallen said Kathleen left her Largo home with her on again off again boyfriend. She said they were going to his home in New Port Richey. Kathleen said she would pick up her car in the morning.

"When I woke up Monday morning and realized she hadn’t stopped," said Wallen. "That’s when I knew something’s not right. I immediately called her phone and went straight to voicemail."

The 34-year old didn’t show up for work or school. Her friends say that’s not like her. So, they called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Deputies immediately searched the area. Authorities said Kathleen’s cell phone was found in a dumpster by a homeless man in New Port Richey. Investigators are using it and questioning the last people who saw her hoping to find Kathleen.