Deputies search for missing man in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Jonathan Pena-Molina, 29, was last seen leaving his residence on Holbrook Drive in Hudson on foot around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as five-foot-eight and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Pena-Molina was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.