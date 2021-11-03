x
Pasco County

Deputies search for missing man in Hudson

Jonathan Pena-Molina, 29, was last seen leaving his residence on Holbrook Drive on foot around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Jonathan Pena-Molina, 29, was last seen leaving his residence on Holbrook Drive in Hudson on foot around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as five-foot-eight and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Pena-Molina was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and press option 7. Please do not submit tips on social media.

