Have you seen Bruce? Deputies search for missing, endangered Holiday man

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Bruce? Pasco County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for the missing and endangered 33-year-old.

Bruce Brown was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Landau Street area of Holiday.

Brown is described as being 5 foot 10 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and gray shorts.