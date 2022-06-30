Missing Port Richey 2-year-old, father found safe

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement earlier issued a Missing Child Alert.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A missing father and son have been found safe after Florida law enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the duo, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Noe Dominguez, 23, took off with his 2-year-old son, also named Noe Dominguez, around 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Chris Nocco said during an earlier news conference. The father allegedly assaulted a family member near the Mercado Drive area of Port Richey.

The father and son were found in Hernando County not long after the sheriff held a news conference around 2 p.m.

It's not yet known how law enforcement found the pair or what led them to another county.