Have you seen Elias? Deputies search for missing 13-year-old

Elias was last seen Wednesday night in the Gum Tree Avenue area in New Port Richey.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says Elias Mujkanovicf was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on March 30 in the Gum Tree Avenue area of New Port Richey.

He is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Elias was last seen wearing a black shirt, green and red shorts and bright blue shoes.

Anyone who knows where Elias may be is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. You can also report tips online.