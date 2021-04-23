Deputies: Person in custody following 'situation' after child abuse call, roads to reopen soon

Deputies say the person surrendered to them.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say the "situation" involving a child abuse call is over.

The person involved has surrendered and is in custody, the agency said.

People living in the Moon Lake area of New Port Richey had been asked to stay inside while deputies investigated a domestic disturbance, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say they were called to a reported domestic violence, aggravated assault and child abuse "situation" Friday in the Moon Lake area.

The situation was isolated and contained to one location and involved one person, the sheriff's office said.

Roads had been closed during the investigation, including Midvale Avenue between Fern and Oana Streets, but should reopen soon, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.