x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

4 adults, child hurt after multi-car crash in Pasco County

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on State Road 52.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue

HUDSON, Fla. — Five people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a multi-car crash in Pasco County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at State Road 52 at Colony Boulevard, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Five cars were involved in the crash. 

The agency said four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the child was airlifted by medical helicopter. Their injuries are reported to be serious.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter