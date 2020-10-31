4 adults, child hurt after multi-car crash in Pasco County

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on State Road 52.

HUDSON, Fla. — Five people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a multi-car crash in Pasco County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at State Road 52 at Colony Boulevard, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Five cars were involved in the crash.

The agency said four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the child was airlifted by medical helicopter. Their injuries are reported to be serious.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

#UPDATE: A total of 5 patents are currently being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

- 2 Adult Trauma Alerts transported by ground

- 1 Pediatric Trauma Alert transported by medical helicopter

- 2 ALS Patients transported by ground

