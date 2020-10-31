4 adults, child hurt after multi-car crash in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. — Five people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a multi-car crash in Pasco County.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at State Road 52 at Colony Boulevard, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Five cars were involved in the crash.
The agency said four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the child was airlifted by medical helicopter. Their injuries are reported to be serious.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.
What other people are reading right now:
- Sean Connery, the iconic James Bond, actor dead at 90
- Coronavirus in Florida: State adds 2,331 cases; percent positive above 6%
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- Invest 96-L likely to become Tropical Storm Eta this weekend, would tie all-time record
- CDC lifts no-sail order for cruise lines, lays out framework for return
- Early in-person voting comes to an end this weekend in Florida
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter