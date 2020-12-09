Pasco County opens self-serve sandbag sites due to possible heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sally

All three sites will be open 24 hours, are self-serve and will be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County residents can fill up sandbags ahead of possible heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sally at three county sites.

All three sites will be open 24 hours, are self-serve and will be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The county recommends you bring your own shovel to the site.

Here are the locations opening up:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

"With possible heavy rainfall forecast as Tropical Storm Sally passes Florida's coast, Pasco County reminds residents that self-serve sandbag stations are available to help protect your property from potential flooding," the county said in a release.

