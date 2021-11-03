Pasco County parents sue sheriff's office over 'predictive policing' program

The lawsuit says the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office "punishes people for crimes they have not yet committed and may never commit."

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Four Pasco County parents have teamed up with a national public interest firm in an effort to end a policing program they say unconstitutionally targets people and violates their rights.

The Institute for Justice is looking to shut down the county's "predictive policing" program accused of targeting "future criminals."

“Pasco’s program seems like it was ripped from the pages of a dystopian sci-fi novel and not a manual on effective police strategies,” Institute for Justice Attorney Ari Bargil said. “This program isn’t just unethical, it’s patently unconstitutional to use a crude computer calculation to target, harass, fine, and even arrest citizens who have done nothing wrong.”

Harassment claims in the lawsuit include "relentless visits to their homes at all hours of the day," "unwarranted stops and seizures," and "repeated citations for petty code violations."

The program allegedly violates first, fourth, and fourteenth amendment rights, according to the Institute for Justice.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office website refers to the program as "The Intelligence-Led Policing Section." Analysts in the program identify problems in the community and work to "reduce crime, disrupt criminal networks, and prevent future crimes from occurring," according to the sheriff's office.

"The government cannot harass people at their homes just because it thinks they might commit some unspecified future crime," Institute for Justice Attorney Robert Johnson said.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office for comment. This story will be updated with their response.