PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Parks and Recreation made the decision to reopen several of its parks Wednesday, but that doesn't mean you should be planning a social outing.

Leaders say you'll only be allowed to participate in essential recreation activities as outlined in Florida's Safer at Home order -- walking, biking, hiking, fishing, or running. All federal and state social distancing and gathering guidelines are still in place.

Groups of more than 10 won't be allowed, and you'll need to stay six feet away from one another.

Restrooms will remain closed during this limited access opening of the parks.

Here is a list of parks that will be open:

Pasco County Parks and Recreation says the Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail will also remain open.

However, they say all recreation complex and community centers, all events, activities, youth and adult sports leagues, special event reservations, pavilions, camp/RV grounds, cabin rentals, field reservations and any other reservations will remain closed until further notice.

