Woman killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman died Sunday when an SUV driver crashed into her as she tried to cross Wesley Chapel Boulevard, troopers said.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, just north of Hyde Park Boulevard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol statement.

Troopers say the woman, a 38-year-old from Lutz, was walking along the east shoulder of the roadway when she decided to cross it. The driver of a Toyota RAV4, a 61-year-old woman from Land O'Lakes, was heading north when she hit the pedestrian.