Sheriff: 5 rescued after boat capsizes in Gulf of Mexico

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Editor's note: The video contains mature language, which may not be appropriate for all viewers.
Five people are back on dry land after their 20-foot boat capsized and they needed to be rescued Saturday, officials say.
A Pasco County Sheriff's Office marine vessel and a Coast Guard crew responded to a capsized boat approximately 15 miles off the coast in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Sector, the boat was about 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key when it flipped.
Cpl. Bollenbacker with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office was able to rescue all five people, who were safely taken to shore. No one was hurt.
Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of their response boat and coordinated with the sheriff's office during the rescue.
Response teams said those aboard the boat were able to put out a mayday call prior to capsizing.
“It’s so important to ensure safety equipment is working prior to leaving the dock,” said Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer at Sector St. Petersburg. “In cases like this, the use of life jackets and using channel 16 through a VHF-FM radio made a critical difference for the rescue units being able to provide support when the boaters were in distress.”
