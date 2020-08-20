Pasco County opens sandbagging stations ahead of tropical weather

The tropics are especially busy right now.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One of three weather systems the 10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are monitoring is forecast to move toward Florida.

Tropical Depression 13 is expected to reach hurricane strength early next week as it reaches the state. And, now is the time to be prepared.

While you can find extensive resources on our Hurricane Headquarters page, the first sandbag locations have also been announced.

Pasco County will have two sandbagging locations available to help homeowners protect their low-lying properties from potential flooding. The locations are as follows:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Both sandbag locations are self-serve and open 24 hours a day to residents of Pasco County. Everyone is urged to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill their own bags.

Click here for a video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags.

