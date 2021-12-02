x
Pasco County

Pasco County Schools to allow more fans at sporting events

Starting Feb. 15, spectators will be allowed at 50 percent capacity at all outdoor games, and four tickets will be allowed per athlete or coach for indoor games.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County athletes will be able to hear the cheers of fans in the stands once again. 

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, spectators will be allowed at 50 percent capacity at all outdoor games; and four tickets will be allowed per athlete or coach for indoor games, Pasco County Schools Athletics announced Friday in a tweet.

This new set of guidelines comes as coronavirus cases in Florida have seen a slight decrease in February, although the state did just surpass 1.8 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Even with these numbers, experts have found that schools do not seem to be a major source of infection.

