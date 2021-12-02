Starting Feb. 15, spectators will be allowed at 50 percent capacity at all outdoor games, and four tickets will be allowed per athlete or coach for indoor games.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County athletes will be able to hear the cheers of fans in the stands once again.

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, spectators will be allowed at 50 percent capacity at all outdoor games; and four tickets will be allowed per athlete or coach for indoor games, Pasco County Schools Athletics announced Friday in a tweet.

This new set of guidelines comes as coronavirus cases in Florida have seen a slight decrease in February, although the state did just surpass 1.8 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Even with these numbers, experts have found that schools do not seem to be a major source of infection.

🚨Breaking News🚨 Pasco County Schools is announcing a new set of guidelines that allows for more spectators at school sporting events...



Starting Monday, 2/15, we will allow 50% capacity at all outdoor games and 4 tickets per athlete/coach for indoor games. ⚾️🥎🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🥍🎾🏋️‍♂️ — Pasco County Sports (@PascoCoSports) February 12, 2021