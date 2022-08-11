Pasco County schools closing Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The Tampa Bay area is currently under a tropical storm watch ahead of likely impacts including gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County schools leaders said Tuesday that all schools and offices will be closed Thursday ahead of the anticipated impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole.

In addition to classes being canceled, all before and after-school programs will be closed Thursday as well. Leaders said they consulted with the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center.

Nicole is forecast to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the Tampa Bay area as it mainly impacts the Sunshine State's east coast.

Ahead of Thursday's closure, all schools and offices will be open Wednesday, and all extracurricular activities are anticipated to go on as scheduled. And, all schools and offices are expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 11.

In a news release, leaders said this closure will not affect the one-week Thanksgiving Break. When exactly the time will be made up and how has not yet been determined, according to Pasco County schools.

"We will continue to track the path and severity of the storm, and we will provide updates as appropriate via the school district website, social media, and directly through emails and phone messages," the district said in a release.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole this week.