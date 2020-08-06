Pasco County Schools creates 'District Equity Team'

Superintendent Kurt Browning said he has "a responsibility to address the issues."

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — In the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, protests demanding change have sprung up across the nation -- and they're affecting decisions made in Pasco County.

Kurt Browning, superintendent of Pasco County Schools, announced the creation of the "District Equity Team" in hopes of examining what contributes to unjust outcomes and providing solutions in his school district.

Inspired to speak, Browning shared that he sees the pain, anger and confusion that is occurring and wanted to address the issues "that have left our nation in chaos and to propose solutions."

But, while words are important, he highlighted in a message posted on the school district's Facebook page, that words need to be backed up by action. Acknowledging the community and school district can and must do better, this team will initially work to take the following action:

Identify biases and behaviors that prevent consistent just, fair and respectful practices

Leverage relationships with national external partners to engage in improvement methods

Set goals for achieving improved outcomes within the District Success Plan to address unbiased challenges and measure the impact of our work

Provide just focused professional learning to all stakeholders focused on deepening trust, developing diverse leaders, and building capacity for change.

"Our educational system can be the driver that eliminates inequalities, creates responsible citizens, and fosters positive relationships within our community.

"Making a difference is never an easy task and the path ahead is fraught with complexity. I believe that educators have a moral imperative to lead by example. We must make it clear that we will not tolerate any child or employee being ridiculed or mistreated because of the color of their skin, ethnicity, the sound of their name, or their unique qualities and differences," Browning wrote.

Browning also notes the road to finding solutions will not be an easy one and one that cannot be accomplished alone, asking everyone to work together to help make a community impact.

A timeline for the new team's final formation, deadline for proposed solutions and members, have not yet been announced.

