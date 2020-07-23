Pasco County Schools delays the start of fall sports

The school district said all fall sports will start Sept. 7.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students looking to step on the field this fall will need to wait a bit longer. Pasco County Schools shared it has decided to push back the beginning of all fall sports to Sept. 7

Details released on the school district's sports Twitter thread credits careful consideration of the FHSAA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee's recommendations and a delayed school reopening as the driving force behind the decision.

Tryouts will start the same day as when the season resumes dor all Middle and High School teams.

Initially, fall sports were set to resume on July 27. At this time, Pasco County will continue with Phase Two of its summer activities until further notice.

More information on the change is said to be released in the coming weeks.

This also means tryouts will not start until 9/7 for all fall sports, both Middle School and High School. — Pasco County Sports (@PascoCoSports) July 22, 2020

