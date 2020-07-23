Pasco County Schools delays the start of fall sports

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students looking to step on the field this fall will need to wait a bit longer. Pasco County Schools shared it has decided to push back the beginning of all fall sports to Sept. 7
Details released on the school district's sports Twitter thread credits careful consideration of the FHSAA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee's recommendations and a delayed school reopening as the driving force behind the decision.
Tryouts will start the same day as when the season resumes dor all Middle and High School teams.
Initially, fall sports were set to resume on July 27. At this time, Pasco County will continue with Phase Two of its summer activities until further notice.
More information on the change is said to be released in the coming weeks.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow
- 'Have at it': Gov. DeSantis OKs school districts opening later to ensure safety
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter