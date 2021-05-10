Face masks will be optional at Pasco schools at the end of the school year

Schools officials say they expect the optional approach to carry over into the 2021-2022 school year.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders have announced that face masks will no longer be required on campuses across the district as soon as the current school year ends.

In a news release, officials said students, staff and even visitors would no longer be required to wear masks after Friday, May 28. At that point, face coverings would become optional. May 28 is the final day of school for both students and teachers.

However, the option to wear face masks will not just impact next school year. The school district says the rule change will also affect any high school graduation that happens after May 28, although school officials say they will encourage graduates and guests to bring masks.

