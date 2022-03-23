Pasco County Schools cracks down on 'alarming level' of fighting

Principals are being directed to recommend the expulsion of students who engage in fights or behavior deemed unacceptable.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is cracking down on fights and misbehavior after seeing an "alarming level" of fighting in schools this year.

In a video posted to Facebook, Superintendent Kurt Browning says leniency from the school district will be no more in an effort to "safeguard our schools, students and staff."

That's why Browning says as of March 22 affirmative action is being taken to "decrease the disruption of our educational environment caused by students who engage in fights and similar misbehavior at school."

Moving forward, Browning says principals will be directed to recommend the expulsion of students who engage in fights or behavior deemed unacceptable.

"From this point on, Pasco County Schools will impose the strictest disciplinary measures available against all students who engage in fights, physical attacks, battery, or similar physically abusive and disruptive acts," he said.

While Browning said certain schools are seeing an "unacceptable" number of fights and disruptions, a specific number of incidents was not provided.

The superintendent added that the school district does not want to see kids expelled and would rather have them in class and learning but also owes it to others "to ensure a safe learning environment free of violence and disruption."

Pasco County Schools is asking for parents' support in this change given prior leniency has emboldened students to feel as if they could act without fear of consequences.