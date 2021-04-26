Pasco County School officials make face masks mandatory for the remainder of the school year

School officials made no mention of mask mandates for next school year.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students and staff at all Pasco County schools will be required to wear face masks for the remainder of the school year, school officials decided on Monday.

The school district cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the reason masks will be needed to be worn on campuses and in office buildings. In a statement, Pasco County Schools says masks played a large role in limiting the spread of COVID in classrooms throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

The statement was in stark contrast to a letter sent by Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to school districts across the state. The commissioner cited a lack of evidence that linked mask mandates and the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

However, some public health experts were skeptical about the evidence presented.

In his letter, Corcoran asked that school districts make face masks optional next school year. Pasco County Schools did not mention the following school year in their decision.

The last day of school in Pasco County is May 26.