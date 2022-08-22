Pasco County Schools needs your help naming its new campus

The school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Calling all Pasco County Schools community members, students and educators, the district is asking for your help in naming one of its newest schools.

The school is under construction by the new Angeline development in Central Pasco near the Suncoast Parkway Ridge Road exit, Pasco County Schools says. The campus will be a STEM magnet school with students in sixth to 12th grade. Classrooms will be ready for students come fall 2023.

The School Board is encouraging community members, educators and students to submit suggestions for school names. According to a press release, they're searching for names that involve anything including the general location of the school, features of the nearby area or historical information.

Suggestions that include an individual should be a person of either local or national prominence recognized for their outstanding civic or educational contribution, Pasco County Schools says. Also, for suggestions that name an elected official or a former school district employee, they must be dead, no longer in public office or no longer employed in the school district for at least two years.

Have you thought of a good name yet? Submit your school name suggestions here by Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to be considered by the School Board.