Pasco County Schools plans to announce reopening plan

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Attention parents in Pasco County, it's almost time to grab the backpacks and think about school supplies again because Pasco County Schools says it has a plan to reopen this fall.

Pasco County School Superintendent Kurt Browning said school district leaders have got feedback from parents, students and staff on how they can safely get back to the classroom this fall.

Browning said in the themes that came up often in the feedback were parents and staff said they wanted to go back to a traditional school setting in the fall, a safe and healthy learning environment and options for people who might not feel safe heading back.

Browning said parents and staff asked for more online learning opportunities for teachers to directly interact with their students. They also want clear rules and procedures for when students get sick, more mental health resources and extracurricular activities.

Pasco County Schools said it will stay focused on making sure its students get an education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Browning said he wants the plan to be flexible so the different needs of parents, students and staff are met while being consistent for all grades.

