Pasco County Schools to hold in-person graduation for 2021

Guests will be limited and ceremonies will be held at school stadiums.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Heads up soon-to-be high school graduates in Pasco County!

District leaders say in-person graduations will be held at county schools in 2021. This, after leaders say the Yuengling Center at USF won't be available for graduation ceremonies in June.

Although similar to last year's graduation ceremonies, district leaders say there are "some significant differences."

This year, students will be allowed to bring four guests each -- two to accompany each graduate on the field and two seated in the bleachers.

Ceremonies will be held at school stadiums. You can get a full list of dates and locations here.