Pasco County Schools websites experience technical difficulties

Some remote learning has been impacted by the outage.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you're trying to get onto the Pasco County Schools' website, it's not your internet that's the problem.

The school district posted to Facebook that it's aware there is an issue with its school and district websites. It also said it was working on a fix.

Some remote learning has been impacted by the outage.

The school district said anyone trying to access the Pasco Pathways School Choice application can get to the login here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.