Pasco County mom relieved after son's bus route changes

The concern comes amid long-term safety concerns raised by county commissioners over lack of adequate or fixed sidewalks.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother in Pasco County said it's been terrifying to take her son to his bus stop. He's 7 years old.

“All it takes is one distracted driver," Heather Sconyers said.

The estimated quarter of a mile walk on Curley Road consists of no sidewalks near a road where Sconyers says drivers pass by at speeds up to 55 mph.

Sconyers said accidents at the intersection nearby her home have happened in the past as well.

"I know firsthand that those cars come really close," Sconyers explained. "I'm scared as an adult. I can't imagine a 7-year-old child doing it.”

Sconyers said the bus passes her home anyway, so she asked the district at the start of the month whether it's possible to change the stop to closer to her house but efforts were unsuccessful.

Sconyers made a post on Facebook to voice her concerns and shared a video of what the route to and from the stop looks like. Wednesday morning, Sconyers said she feels relief after receiving a call from the district that her request has been accepted.

"That's one less thing that I have to worry about with so much going on with three kids at home," Sconyers said.

While her son's route was the same last year, Sconyers said she had the means to have her son driven to school. This year, walking him is the only option.

Pasco County leaders have said they're worried about safety. They addressed it at a meeting at the end of last school year.

Commissioners are working with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to fast-track sidewalk improvement projects, but the efforts, like fixing or building new sidewalks, can take years to complete and more funding.

The concerns raised also come amid the district's elimination of courtesy busing for middle and high school students who live within two miles of school. The service is still in place for students in elementary school.