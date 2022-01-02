Have you seen Jayda? Pasco County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl

She was last seen in Land O' Lakes.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in the early morning of Jan. 2.

Jayda Alicea was in the area of Scunthorpe Lane in Land O' Lakes around midnight before she vanished, the sheriff's office says.

She has curly brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs about 115 pounds.