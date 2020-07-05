Pasco County sets 2020 graduation schedule for seniors

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The dates are delayed -- but they're set! Pasco County seniors will have a traditional graduation in August.
With the coronavirus pandemic impacting many major milestones for the graduation class of 2020, administrators across the state are pivoting to help save in-person graduations.
"The delays became necessary due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), which prohibit the gathering of large crowds," the school district wrote in a release.
Ceremonies are now set to occur between Aug. 5 to Aug. 15.
But, plans are subject to change, based on any developments regarding the coronavirus and the CDC's recommended guidelines.
The school district also plans to hold a virtual ceremony in late May or early June to honor the original dates.
A full list of graduation dates and times can be found here.
