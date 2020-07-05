x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pascocounty

Pasco County sets 2020 graduation schedule for seniors

Ceremonies are set to occur between Aug. 5 to Aug. 15.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The dates are delayed -- but they're set! Pasco County seniors will have a traditional graduation in August. 

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting many major milestones for the graduation class of 2020, administrators across the state are pivoting to help save in-person graduations. 

"The delays became necessary due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), which prohibit the gathering of large crowds," the school district wrote in a release. 

Ceremonies are now set to occur between Aug. 5 to Aug. 15. 

But, plans are subject to change, based on any developments regarding the coronavirus and the CDC's recommended guidelines. 

The school district also plans to hold a virtual ceremony in late May or early June to honor the original dates. 

A full list of graduation dates and times can be found here.

RELATED: Here's how Tampa Bay area schools plan on holding graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 