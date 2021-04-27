Pasco County Sheriff's Office adds 2 new bloodhounds to its K-9 unit

Meet K-9 Hemi and K-9 Shelby!

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it best: the only thing cuter than a bloodhound puppy is two bloodhound puppies.

The sheriff's office is welcoming K-9 Hemi and K-9 Shelby to their team. The two are littermates that are just 11 weeks old.

In about 10 months, the two will be helping deputies track missing people.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said tracking people is one of the most frequent calls it gets for K-9s.

The sheriff's office said many of their K-9s are trained for tracking; but the nose of a bloodhound is special. it can track older scents and can tell the difference between smells, making tracking through crowds easier.

K-9 Hemi will be partnered with Deputy Bobby Lewis, who is also partnered with K-9 Maddie, the sheriff's office's first live find K-9.

K-9 Shelby will be partnered with Sgt. Brian Hernandez, whose current partner is K-9 Doc, a narcotics detection K-9.

The K-9s and their handlers will be training for almost a year before they start on calls.