Pasco County Sheriff disabling comments on social media following improper tip reporting

The sheriff's office says people should submit tips and/or report crime online and by phone.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking to report a crime or submit a tip in Pasco County, the sheriff's office reminds you not to do so using its social media platforms.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recently posted on social media that it has seen an increase in people using the comment section and messages on social media to submit tips.

The sheriff's office explains those methods are not the proper way to submit tips or report a crime because its social media pages are not monitored 24/7. Because of this, a person's tip or report could be missed or seen when it's too late.

"Time is of the utmost importance when it comes to solving cases, especially when it comes to finding missing people. Tips submitted through the proper means help us follow up on and investigate these tips faster," the sheriff's office wrote in part.

To ensure people no longer mistakenly use social media to submit tips, starting Monday, the sheriff's office is disabling comments on all its social media platforms.

A message from the Pasco Sheriff's Office: pic.twitter.com/arMxBA7Rk8 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 10, 2022

However, you are still encouraged to submit a tip and report a crime. Here's how to do that in Pasco County:

If it's an emergency, call 911.

Pasco County's non-emergency line: 727-847-8102, opt. 7

Pasco County's crime tips line: 1-800-706-2488

Pasco County's online tip reporting: pascosheriff.com/tips