Have you seen Alannah-Rose? Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says Alannah-Rose Sims was last seen at 10 p.m. on May 6 in the Dade City area.
Sims is described as a 5-feet, 9-inches, approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She also has a tattoo on her right calf of a skull with a rose.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-847-8102, opt 7.
What other people are reading right now:
- Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87
- Here's what's opening in Tampa Bay
- Unemployed Floridians required to resume making biweekly benefits requests
- Barbershops, nail and hair salons will reopen May 11 in Florida
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- Here's how to celebrate a socially distant Mother's Day
- Wednesday is your last chance to submit your direct deposit info for a stimulus check
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter