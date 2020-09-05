Have you seen Alannah-Rose? Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

Alannah-Rose Sims has a tattoo on her right calf of a skull with a rose.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says Alannah-Rose Sims was last seen at 10 p.m. on May 6 in the Dade City area.

Sims is described as a 5-feet, 9-inches, approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She also has a tattoo on her right calf of a skull with a rose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-847-8102, opt 7.

